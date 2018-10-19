MLA Karthik warns of stir against Peelamedu liquor outlet flouting closure order

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK legislator N Karthik from Singanallur in the city on Friday warned of an agitation against the illegal functioning of a Government-run liquor outlet, despite closure order by the district administration.

The liquor shop was opened on Masakaalipalayam Road in Peelamedu in the city just two months ago, that too near a government hospital, where movement of public and transport was heavy, Karthik told reporters here.

Considering the plight of the residents and patients with drunkards answering nature’s call on the road and sleeping near the hospital and houses, locals had petitioned the DIstrict Collector, who then ordered closure of the shop and formalised it after receiving orders from Madras High Court, he said.

Despite the closure order,the shop was functioning. He said if authorities failed to take steps to close the shop, there would be a massive agitation.