‘More than 1.85 lakh students from India joined U.S. institutions last year’

COIMBATORE: More than 1.85 lakh students from India joined various educational institutions in the U.S. for higher education last year, a senior United States India Educational Foundation (USIEF) official said here on Thursday.

Participating in an educational fair ‘Education USA’, at Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, its senior adviser Krishna Pasanth said the scope for higher education was steadily increasing every year in the U.S.

More than 10 lakh students across the world, including 1.85 lakh from India had enrolled last year, he said.

Stating that the Trump Government has not changed any terms for student visa, he said the U.S. always needed people with personality.

“The U.S. does not see the Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) of the students and considers their talent and holistic strength,” he said adding that students studying in India are getting into that country mostly due to their project reports, paper publications, extra–curricular and sports activities.

“At present there are lots of scopes for computer stream courses. Computer Science course is a hot cake for the aspirants. Business analytics and engineering management have greater demand courses in the U.S. now,” he said.

Courses such as power and structural engineering are evergreen courses, even as 13 educational institutions from the U.S. put up stall and explained the scope of higher education in that country. Sri Krishna Institutions Chairperson and Managing Trustee S. Malarvizhi inaugurated the fair.