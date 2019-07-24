More than 1 lakh CAs needed in India

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With industries in India needing more than one lakh Chartered Accountants (CA), Sri Krishna Arts and Science College here have started CA Coaching classes accredited to Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Delhi.

The coaching classes for Foundation Course and Intermediate Course will be conducted for the 2019 batch B.Com (Professional Accounting) students, a college release said Wednesday.

Former ICAI President G.Ramasamy, who inaugurated the course, said that about three lakh CA’s are now available in India and the society needed the support from the professionals.

Stating that there was a need for more than one lakh CAs in India, he briefed about the conduct of coaching classes, examination procedure and how CAs can become consultants for GST-related activities and play an important role in it.

They could also prevent. corporate and bank frauds, Ramasamy said.