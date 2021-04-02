More than 3 crore people want govt. to #FreeTNTemples, says Sadhguru in letter to TN CM & Stalin

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: In just a little over a month since its launch, the #FreeTNTemples campaign has been endorsed by more than 3 crore people who have voiced their support and explicitly demanded that Temples be restored to the Community. Sadhguru conveyed this message in a letter addressed to TN Chief Minister Shri. Palaniswami and Opposition Leader Shri. M.K. Stalin.

Sadhguru told the political leaders that the movement has received widespread support from all segments of society. “Not only have the citizens of this state spoken their will, so have spiritual leaders of the community who have long sought this crucial reform,” he said in his letter to the leaders.

Sadhguru also posted a public appeal to the leaders on his Twitter handle: “Hereby, I convey the heartfelt wishes of over 3 cr Tamils. As responsible political leaders, I beseech that you liberate Temples, the core of Dravidian Pride; to be always remembered as the restorers of the soul of TN to its full Glory & Possibility. –Sg @CMOTamilNadu @mkstalin”

In his letter, Sadhguru urges the CM and the Opposition Leader “to make a promise to the Tamil People that their beloved Temples will be given back to them under your Leadership” adding that “as a Representative of the People in this great Democracy of ours, I am convinced you cannot turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to the heartbreaking appeal of the people.”

This is Sadhguru’s second letter to the CM and Shri. Stalin.

Anguish has been mounting as citizens have flooded social media platforms with shocking videos and images of centuries old temples in utter ruins. They include images of a 13th century Abathsahayeswarar Shivan temple, an 800-year-old Thirunadeeswarar Alayam and the Moondreeshwarar Koil believed to have been visited by Agasthya Muni but now being used as a “storage dump” in the words of a pained devotee who has filmed and uploaded the footage on Twitter.

In his first letter in early March, Sadhguru had requested them to declare their intent to free TN Temples, in their election manifestos. It is one of five issues that Sadhguru wants political parties to address. They include revitalization of river Cauvery, improving the quality of rural education, skill development for the youth of Tamil Nadu and attracting investment into the state.