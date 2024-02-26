More than 41,000 offline retailers and neighbourhood stores From Tamil Nadu are now part of ‘Local Shops on Amazon’

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : Vivian Julius is the owner of an electronics shop named ‘Elixir Computers’ in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore (TN), which was started in 2022 and sells computer and mobile accessories. Vivian decided to sell online in 2024 and chose Amazon.in as the preferred platform because it gave him the flexibility to deliver orders himself to nearby customers. To his surprise, despite being only one month into the program, Vivian had already received and fulfilled over 25 orders, delighting his customers who were happy to receive them on the same day. He also found the onboarding experience smooth, as he received adequate help from Amazon Support in account creation and listing products, which helped him take the store live on time. He adds, “The first month of selling on Local Shops has been great. We’ve gained good visibility in Coimbatore, improving my overall business and maintaining offline customer satisfaction standards. I’m thrilled to be part of Amazon India’s growth journey.”.

Today, Mr. Vivian is one of more than 41,000 offline retailers and neighbourhood stores from Tamil Nadu registered as sellers on the ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ program. The program brings the benefits of ecommerce to offline retailers and neighbourhood stores. It helps supplement the existing footfalls at their offline stores with a digital presence on Amazon.in and expands their reach. The program helps customers discover products from neighbourhood stores in their city (many they already trust and love!) from the convenience of their homes, while helping local shops transform into digital stores. With this program, sellers can sell to customers beyond their immediate vicinity, using their existing delivery mechanisms or engaging with identified courier partners. They can also leverage other fulfilment programs from Amazon like Easy Ship and Seller Flex to further expand their business within their cities and other locations across India.

Abhishek Jain, Head, Local Shops at Amazon India said, “We are excited to see the rapid scale up of the Local Shops on Amazon program across the country. In nearly two years, the program has onboarded over 41,000 local offline stores from Tamil Nadu. These businesses have registered as sellers on Amazon.in and are benefiting from selling on the online marketplace. The impact created by the program in the state highlights how digital enablement can help lakhs of offline retailers, micro entrepreneurs, and other small businesses to get online and contribute to a digital economy. With Local Shops on Amazon, our focus is to bring more offline retailers online, accelerating their business by providing them access to a larger customer base, and providing them impetus to create strong brands.”