Covai Post Network

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, NASSCOM IT-ITes sector skills council signed an MOU for Skill Development Training in emerging technologies to encourage students and faculties to equip themselves with self-paced learning.

The students earned 22,380 badges. Mr. Udaya Sankar, National Lead SSC, NASSCOM has exchanged the MOU with Dr.S. Nirmala, Principal in the presence of Dr.N. Yesodha Devi, Secretary PSGR Krishnammal College for Women on 12.5.2022.