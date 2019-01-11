Movement condemns right wing activists for creating trouble in Kerala over Sabarimala

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Movement against Untouchability today staged a demonstration in the city, to condemn the violence unleashed by right wing activists in Kerala in the name of Sabarimala.

The agitators, numbering nearly 100, including 30 women,raised slogans against BJP, RSS and other Hindu outfits for unnecessarily creating law and order problem, to bring bad name to Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who is trying to implement the Supreme Court order on the entry of women at the Shrine.