  • Download mobile app
11 Jan 2019, Edition - 1277, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Alok Verma has resigned
  • Bangladesh jails man for morphing pictures of Sheikh Hasina, Manmohan Singh
  • In and out in 48 hours: 5 charges that hurt ousted CBI chief Alok Verma
  • Central Delhi to be fortress for BJP meet
  • Hasty reversal of transfers by Alok Verma likely to be revoked
Travel

Coimbatore

Movement condemns right wing activists for creating trouble in Kerala over Sabarimala

Covai Post Network

January 11, 2019

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Movement against Untouchability today staged a demonstration in the city, to condemn the violence unleashed by right wing activists in Kerala in the name of Sabarimala.

The agitators, numbering nearly 100, including 30 women,raised slogans against BJP, RSS and other Hindu outfits for unnecessarily creating law and order problem, to bring bad name to Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who is trying to implement the Supreme Court order on the entry of women at the Shrine.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿