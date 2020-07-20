  • Download mobile app
20 Jul 2020, Edition - 1833, Monday
Coimbatore

MP welcomes recommendations on the need to have night train to Bengaluru

Covai Post Network

July 20, 2020

Coimbatore : CPI (M ) MP, P R Natarajan Monday thanked the Southern Railway for recommending the need to have a night train
from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, a long pending demand of the region.

Since Coimbatore was a hub of MSMEs and Textile Mills, the people in and around Coimbatore were demanding such a train for a long time. This
was taken up by various political parties, industrialists and academicians, including himself being the representative of Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, Natarajan said in a statement here.

Bearing fruit to the demand, the Southern Railway has recommended the need to have the night train to Bengaluru to the Railway Board, along with trains from Rameshwaram, Tirunelveli and extension of Madurai Passenger train to the city, he said.

Welcoming the decision of Southern Railway, Natarajan urged the Board to immediately approve the recommendations

However, he said the Southern Railway has not recommended the need to have trains to Thenkashi and Turicorin and urged the Southern Railway to take up the matter immediately.

Natarajan also demanded the implementation of the announcement made during budget session of Parliament to extend the Mangaluru-Coimbatore
Intercity Express to Mettupalayam.

