NAPCON 2024 Inaugurates with Walkathon to Advocate for Respiratory Health and Active Lifestyles

November 22, 2024
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Rotary Club are also participating in this program, underscoring a unified commitment to promoting respiratory health and advocating for healthier living practices.Participants are encouraged to join the Walkathon to demonstrate solidarity in the fight against respiratory diseases and to advocate for healthier living practices. The event is open to all. In This Event Coimbatore Traffic Police Asst Commissioner Ashok Kumar ,NAPCON 2024 Organizing Chairman & NCCP(l) President Dr. T. Mohan Kumar ,NCCP(l) Secretary Dr. S N Gaur ,NCCP(l) Joint Secretary Dr. S N Gaur ,NAPCON 2024 – Organizing Secretary Dr. R. Kartikeyan , Coimbatore respiratory society President Dr. S. Nagarajan , Coimbatore respiratory society Secretary Dr. V. Nandagopal,IMA Tamil Nadu state branch Secretary Dr. Karthick Prabhu , IMA Coimbatore President . Dr. Priya Karthick Prabhu, IMA Coimbatore Secretary Dr.R Sree Ramalingam,IMA Coimbatore Finance Secretary Dr. D Parameswaran ,Rotary Club of Coimbatore Midtown – President Dr. Srinivas Sriraman They participated