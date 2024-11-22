  • Download mobile app
22 Nov 2024, Edition - 3419, Friday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Most teachers were killed during the AIADMK rule; Crime has reduced since Arun IPS took over as Chennai Commissioner – DMK Organization Secretary RS Bharti.
  • Teachers, doctors, lawyers or women, there is no security for anyone in TN – DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth
  • Why no action against Adani in India? Prime Minister Modi is defending Adani Group – Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi
Travel

Coimbatore

NAPCON 2024 Inaugurates with Walkathon to Advocate for Respiratory Health and Active Lifestyles

Covai Post Network

November 22, 2024

Share

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Rotary Club are also participating in this program, underscoring a unified commitment to promoting respiratory health and advocating for healthier living practices.Participants are encouraged to join the Walkathon to demonstrate solidarity in the fight against respiratory diseases and to advocate for healthier living practices. The event is open to all. In This Event Coimbatore Traffic Police Asst Commissioner Ashok Kumar ,NAPCON 2024 Organizing Chairman & NCCP(l) President Dr. T. Mohan Kumar ,NCCP(l) Secretary Dr. S N Gaur ,NCCP(l) Joint Secretary Dr. S N Gaur ,NAPCON 2024 – Organizing Secretary Dr. R. Kartikeyan , Coimbatore respiratory society President Dr. S. Nagarajan , Coimbatore respiratory society Secretary Dr. V. Nandagopal,IMA Tamil Nadu state branch Secretary Dr. Karthick Prabhu , IMA Coimbatore President . Dr. Priya Karthick Prabhu, IMA Coimbatore Secretary Dr.R Sree Ramalingam,IMA Coimbatore Finance Secretary Dr. D Parameswaran ,Rotary Club of Coimbatore Midtown – President Dr. Srinivas Sriraman They participated

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿