23 Aug 2019, Edition - 1501, Friday
Coimbatore

National cat show in Coimbatore on Aug 25

Covai Post Network

August 22, 2019

Coimbatore : The Coimbatore Cattery Club is holding a national cat show of all breeds and a seminar, mainly to create awareness about cat rearing, here on August 25.

As there are 41 different breeds of cats in the country as against 91 across the world, on display at the show would be Persian long and short coats, Himalayan, Bengal, Siamese, Siberian, Russian blue and Indian domestic cats, club president Arthanari told reporters here on Thursday.

There would be a genetic seminar and grooming ones for all breeds to be addressed by the only cat judge in the country, Sudhakar Katikineni from Bengaluru, he said.

The seminar, with 20 cats on show, will help to know how to maintain kittens, cats and cat breeding, followed by an interactive session, he said.

The club has organised anti-rabies vaccination and deworming free of cost

It was also proposed to hold an international cat show on December 21 and 22 in the city, where almost all the cat breeds would be displayed, he said.

