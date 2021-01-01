Nationwide trail covid run to begin in Coimbatore on Saturday

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore is among the cities included in the nationwide trial run for mass Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday. The trial run is to be conducted from 10 am on Saturday at ESI Hospital, PSG Hospital, Sulur GH, SLM Home Urban PHC in Brookebond Road and Bouluvampatti community health centre and will include 125 beneficiaries.

It is learnt that 25 frontline health workers, randomly chosen from the beneficiary list, will come to the assigned centre for the trial. Each centre will be assigned a team of five officers, including a doctor, staff nurse, computer operator, police officer for security and a health nurse.

An injection is not expected to be given since the vaccine is expected to arrive only by January-end. The trial run has been promulgated to check for any issues in the COWIN app that must issue a certificate to the beneficiary post the vaccine, and to check how efficiently the vaccination teams store and administer the shots.

Initially, the trail run was to have only capitals of states, and therefore, it was to be Chennai but on Friday afternoon, other districts like Coimbatore and Trichy were asked to join.