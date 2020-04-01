Nearly 250 migrant workers attempting to leave Coimbatore in containers brought back 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police have brought back nearly 250 migrant workers who are trying to go to their native places in five container lorries going from Singanallur in the city.

During a vehicle check, police stopped five containers on Tirupur Highway and found the migrant workers from North India, who wanted

to move to their native\ places, due to unemployment and proper food.

All the workers were brought back and subjected to screening, police said.



The drivers of the five containers were taken into custody.

———-



AITUC today offered its premises for checking and isolating the Coronavirus affected patients.

In a letter to the district collector, K Rajamanai, Coimbatore District Mill Workers Union, affiliated to AITUC, general secretary and Former CPI MLA,

M Arumugham said that the building has a 1,800 square feet hall, which can be used for the purpose.

The union has decided to hand over the premises for checking and treating the coronavirus patients, he said.

————



CPIM MP, P R Natarajan today requested the district administration to take measures to supply vegetables through vans to the doorsteps.

This will help to maintain social distancing and also prevent unnecessary movement of public, Natarajan said in a letter to the Collector, K Rajamani.

Lauding the efforts taken by the administration to combat the spread of the virus, he said that though majority of the people in the city was following the social distancing, but had to come out for purchasing vegetables, due to which

a heavy turnout of customers, merchants was witnessed in Gandhipuram, Ukkadam and Town Hall areas.

To avoid such a situation, the administration has to take steps to supply vegetables in cheaper prices to the doorsteps, as was taken by Tuticorin

Municipality, he said.

——— .



CPI MP, K Subbarayan, representing Tirupur Lok Sabha Constituency, today requested the Chief Provident Fund Commissioner to credit three month’s pension to the accounts of pensioners this month only.

The pensioners were suffering due to cash crunch and the amount, thus credited will help them financially, during the lock down period, he said in a letter.