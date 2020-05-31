  • Download mobile app
31 May 2020, Edition - 1783, Sunday
Coimbatore

Nearly 500 buses to play tomorrow to allowed zones. 

Covai Post Network

May 31, 2020

Coimbatore :With more relaxations, including plying of 50 Per cent of buses, a little over 500 buses will be ply for the benefit of the public in Coimbatore zone from tomorrow.

As the Government relaxed the lock down rules, about 500 buses out of the total 1,020 bus are getting ready along with the drivers and conductors, official sources said.

Only 60 per cent seats will be allotted to the public, who have to use masks and will not be allowed to stand on the foot boards. Entry will be only by backdoor, they said.

The buses will ply only in the allowed  zone–Coimbatore, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Erode, Karur,Salem and Namakkal- and passengers do not require e-pass  to travel within the zones. 

