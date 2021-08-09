Need a new Indane LPG connection? Just give a Missed call to 8454955555

Covai Post Network

IndianOil, launches missed call facility for availing new LPG connection

·Existing customers can book LPG refill by giving a missed call from registered phone number

In line with the vision of Hon’ble PM for a Digital India and his constant endeavor to improve customer convenience facilities, IndianOil has extended its missed call facility to avail new LPG connection to all domestic customers. Prospective customers across the country, can give a missed call to 8454955555 to avail a new connection. Presently, IndianOil is the only Oil Marketing Company to offer this facility to its existing and prospective customers.

Launching the initiative for customers across the country, Mr. SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said, “For a company with one of the most extensive customer interfaces, our constant endeavour is to make today’s experience better than yesterday’s. We have consistently been offering novel facilities for Indane customers by leveraging cutting-edge technology. I am confident that the missed call facility will play a crucial role in making LPG easily accessible to the consumers and enriching customer delight.”

The missed call facility for refill booking across the country and new connections in select markets was previously launchedin January 2021.The hassle – free missed call facility will save a lot of time for customers, making it convenient and cost – free to register for new connection. This will benefit consumers, especially the elderly and those from rural areas”.

IndianOil is constantly leveraging technology to provide ease of booking and payment for LPG refills. Customers can book and pay for their LPG refill through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), IndianOil One App, or through portal – https://cx. indianoil.in. The customers can also book and pay for refill through WhatsApp (7588888824), SMS/IVRS (7718955555), or even through Alexa on Amazon and PayTM channels.

On the day of the launch, Mr. SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, also inaugurated the facility to avail Double Bottle Connection (DBC) at customer’s doorstep. Under this initiative, delivery personnel will offer facility to existing Single Bottle Connections (SBC) customer who can choose to convert the same to a DBC, they can even avail the option of 5 kg cylinder as backup instead of the regular 14.2kg cylinder.