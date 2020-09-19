NEET exempted in Philippines

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: NEET is exempted for the students who wanted to pursue medical education, MBBS, in Philippines, according to a senior official in LIMRA Overseas Education.

This year Philippines had announced exemption of NEET for admission and whoever have not applied for NEET, who have or have not not scored in examinations, and everyone can apply for the admissions, LIMRA founder Mohammed Ghani , whow as here for interaction with the aspiring students and their parents, told reporters.

Stating that thousands of Indian students prefer to study MBBS in Philippines as it has produced many successful doctors, Ghani said that since NEET is exempted, it is now easy for the admission for the students.

At present, 880 students from Tamil Nadu, through LIMRA are pursuing MBBS in two universities in Philippines and 430 have already completed the degree and working in different hospitals in the State, particularly

63 in Coimbatore.

LIMRA is supposed to start the training classes for “Foreign Medical Graduate” (FMG ) exams from this month end, he said.

On affordability and fee structure, Ghani said that for the five and half years’ course, a student has to spent about rs.36 lakh, which include term fees, boarding and lodging charges, books and school uniforms, which was comparatively cheaper that other Countries and also India.

A total of 18 aspirants, including 8 from Kerala have shown keen interest to join the course, Ghani said.