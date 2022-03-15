Nehru Arts and Science College, Coimbatore Silver Jubilee Celebration

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Nehru Arts and Science College, located at Thirumalaiyampalayam, Palakkad Road, Coimbatore, is celebrating its 25th year. Held today 14.03.2022 at PK Das Memorial Auditorium

Her Excellency Dr. Tamilisai soundarajan, Governor of Telangana & Lieutenant Governor of Pondicherry was the chief guest of the day.

Welcome address delivered by Dr.B.Anirudhan,Principal, Nehru Arts and Science College.

Presidential address delivered by Adv.Dr.P,Krishnadas ,Chairman & Manging Trustee,Nehru Groups of Institutions.

Felicitation Address delivered by Dr.P.Krishnakumar,CEO and Secretary ,Nehru Group of Institutions.

School of Commerce and Social Sciences, to promote social workers who are doing well for the betterment of the society, 25 social activist were awarded at the Silver jublee celebration On behalf of the Nehru College of Arts and Sciences.

Dr. M.Kanagarathinam, Dean, School of Commerce and Social Sciences, thanked them for the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Tamilisai soundarajan – Future Leaders Students Heartfelt Thanks giving Congratulations to those who have done community service in today’s era. Celebrating at this moment brings all the challenges to the college bringing the 25th Year Silver Jubilee. I attended a meeting of various politicians at the Politicians meeting , Medical Conference I have no hesitation but all the students who are reluctant to speak among the students are intelligent We need to bring order in life .Humble opinion , Planning every hour of life to be successful . In the 1990s Exam Paper we must Answer All Questions, in 2002 Quit Some Questions in 2004 Just Answer Some Questions. Write What You Know in 2015, in 2022 Even if you sit for the exam now Education is going on like this Life is going to be the right choice You all have to be confident to be successful No matter how many problems you have to face A lot of people have lost their lives when Vivekananda says I have the power to drink all the seawater I have the power to make a living with progress. You has the right to set up your life .Students have the sole purpose of achieving success as it should be. Subsequently she presented award to a Rupee Idly Paati Kamalathal.M .