Nehru College of Nursing & Research Institute – FRESHER’S DAY- NEWBIES 2022

Nehru College of Nursing & Research Institute, Coimbatore organized Fresher’s day-“NEWBIES” 2022 for the first Batch of B.Sc Nursing students. The program began with a prayer song followed by Tamil Thai Vazhthu.

Dr.P.Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary delivered the presidential address and felicitated the gathering. The presence of all the Heads of Nehru Group of Institutions made the event more elegant.

Dr.EstherRakel, Dean cum Principal, Ganga College of Nursing was the Chief guest. Madam enlightened the freshers on specific qualities of a professional nurse and she blessed the fresher’s. Dr Esther Rakel detailed about new concepts on nursing by using the three mnemonic 3H (HEAD, HAND & HEART). She specified to all the nursing students should have knowledge and skill to provide holistic care. Additionally, she expressed all Nurses should posses empathy and sympathy towards the patients when providing the care.

Dr.Mithun Manohar, Asst.Surgeon, Primary Health Centre, Thirumalayampalayam was the Guest of honour. He highlighted the career opportunities and different roles of Nurse in health care settings.