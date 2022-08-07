Nehru Group of Institution, Coimbatore Dist. Amateur Cycling Association & KovaiPedallers Cycling Club jointly organised “HUNT FOR TALENT CYCLE RACE”

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – Nehru Group of Institutions, Coimbatore District Amateur Cycling Association and Kovai Pedallers cycling club jointly organized cycling race in

Kovaipudur ‘A’ ground in the name of Hunt for Talent cycle Race in Coimbatore.

Men and women from 6 years of age to 23 years of age participated in this event and it was held in 8 categories. The competition was held in the categories of Under 6, Under 8, Under 10,

Under 12, Under 14, Under 16, Under 18 and Under 23. A total of 500 Children, Male and Female participants participated in this event.

The competition had a distance of 300 mts for under 6 category, 800 mts for under 8 category, 1200 mts for under 10, 2 kms for under 12 category, 5 kms for under 14 category, 6 kms for

under 16 category, 8 kms for under 18 category, 10 kms for under 23 category. Also, 6 special children participated in 400 mts and a slow cycle race was held to cheer the parents.

The winners of the competition were awarded a first price of Rs.3000, a second prize of Rs.2000, a third prize of Rs.1000 and a total of Rs 1,00,000 was awarded as cash prize for the

children, males and females who won the race.

All participants were given a medal, certificate, t-shirt, and a sapling. The breakfast along with medical assistance, bicycle maintenance and check-ups were provided to the participants.

Participation in the race was made mandatory by wearing helmets.

The competition was flagged off by the Special Guest Mr. D. Senthil Kumar, Kovaipudur, Tamilnadu Special Battalion, commander of 4th divisional commandant. He started the race and

encouraged the participants with his motivational words. Dr. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, Coimbatore presided over the function.