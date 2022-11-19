Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology Fresher’s Day

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Fresher’s Day Celebration of Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore began with an invocation and lamp-lighting ceremony at Shri. P. K. Das Auditorium, T.M. Palayam, Coimbatore.

The event has become exceptional by the presence of Adv.Dr.P. Krishnadas, Chairman & Managing Trustee, Nehru Group of Institutions and Dr.P.Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary, NGI, Dr. P. Maniiarasan, Principal, NIET, Chief Guests Mr. A. Mohamed Jiyaputheen, former District and Sessions Judge, Mr. K .Vinayakam, Managing Director of The Chennai Silks and by Dr. G. Mohankumar, Executive Director, NIET and NIT.

Along with the heads of various departments, the Head and faculty members of The Department of Science and Humanities welcomed 608 first year B.E./ B.Tech students and their wards to their prestigious institution. The Chief Guest emphasized on believing in the power of resilience. Both of them exhorted students to develop attributes of gratitude, responsibility and curiosity to succeed in life. Adv. Dr. P. Krishnadas, Chairman & Managing Trustee, NGI urged the students to be consistent in their progress and contribute to the nation at large.

Dr. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary emphasized the need of commitment, confidence, creativity and consistency in the path of pursuing the course. The fresher’s day was filled with excitement, joy, music, enthusiasm, laughter and happiness.

It is the day where seniors and juniors finally bond and unite to celebrate being part of the college. Fear and anxiety are bound to creep into the minds of these novice minds. The college realizing the importance, organized the fresher’s day to make them feel at home and imbibe the faith they are not alone. This kind of interactive celebration at the beginning of the academic year removes any chance of ragging and other attempts of remorse activities. This college enjoys a nil report of ragging and eve teasing all these years.