Nehru Institute of Technology organised Industry – Institute Connect 2K22 MoU Event

Coimbatore : Nehru Institute of Technology is located at Kaliapuram on Coimbatore – Palakkad Main Road, Coimbatore. Center for Industrial Relation and Career Assurance organized Industry – Institute Connect 2K22 Memorandum of Understanding event in the college today (17.09.2022).

This project has been launched on the basis of “One Faculty One Industry”. Through this every Faculty has to connect with one company to MoU. This will provide employment to the students.Principal of Nehru Institute of Technology Dr. M Sivaraja welcomed the gathering to the inauguration ceremony.

Dr. P. Krishnakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of Nehru Group of Institutions presided over the function. Speaking on the occasion he said:- Congratulations to all the educational institutions, teachers, staff, students of the group and MoU companies who participated in this event.

Above all, everyone should be in touch with every department. Only then, we can produce students according to the needs of multinational companies. This year various companies have conducted recruitment more and more. The people working here are well experienced and knowledgeable. The biggest beneficiaries are the students. They will also get good jobs.

Students are learning better and getting placements because of practical trainings, basic structures of the college. It gives great pleasure and we look forward to serve this community for a long time. Not only the students of these institutes, but everyone who avails this opportunity will benefit, he said.

More than 50 organisations Singed MOU with Nehru Institute of Technology of NGI.