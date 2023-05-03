Nehru Institute of Technology signing MoU with IIT Palakkad

Covai Post Network

Nehru Institute of Technology strongly believes in the concept of holistic education and strives to achieve its goal of preparing students to meet the challenges that we face in the twenty-first century. The institute prepares our students not only for academic success but also for life. Based on the principle of Outcome Based Education (OBE), the institution has shifted “the focus of educational activity from teaching to learning; skills to thinking; content to process and teacher instruction to student demonstration”. In this connection, Nehru Institute of Technology has signed a MOU with IIT Palakkad – Technology iHub Foundation and becomes a IPTIF- i-trend center” as Nodal Centre. This MOU ceremony was held at IIT Palakkad T-iHub in the presence of Dr.M.Sivaraja Principal, Nehru Institute of Technology and Ms.Lavanya, Hub Manager, IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF). The essence of this MOU includes Internship, Product Development, Skill Development, Certification Courses, Startups, FDP etc…

