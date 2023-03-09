  • Download mobile app
10 Mar 2023
Coimbatore

NEHRU WOMEN EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2023 DAY

Covai Post Network

March 9, 2023

Nehru Centre for Women Excellence, Nehru Arts and Science College celebrated women’s day on 08.03.2023 in college premises. Dr. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions presided over the function. He insisted the importance of Women Empowerment and Enrichment.

Dr. B. Anirudhan, Principal, Nehru Arts and Science College, welcome the gathering. In addition he expressed Women’s empowerment is important because it can lead to a range of positive outcomes, including increased economic growth and development, improved health and well-being.

Tmt. K. S. Shabeena, B.A., B.L, Judicial Magistrate, Avinashi was the chief guest of the day. In key note address she emphasized woman should be individual and autonomous. She is not depended to anyone and should be aware of herself in this twenty first century. She stressed on women education and women empowerment. Dr. Chaithaniya Krishnakumar, Correspondent, Nehru International School & Nehru Kids Academy, Coimbatore stressed the importance of women’s health and how they should balance their career life and personal life without stress. The convener Dr. M. Kanagarathinam, Director, Nehru Centre for Women Excellence delivered vote of thanks.

