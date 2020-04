Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Dr B Asokan, Dean, Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) was today transferred and directed to report to the office of Director of Medical Education, Chennai.

Dr P Kalidas , Professor of Comlmunity Medicine in CMCH will hold full additional charge of the post of the Dean, with immediate effect.

The order was issued by Health Secretary to the State government, Dr Beela Rajesh.