New Medical College Opened

Coimbatore : The long-awaited KMCH Institute of Health Sciences and Research, the 5th medical college in the region, was inaugurated here Thursday .

Consequent to the approval of Board of Governors of the Medical Council of India (MCI), the college was started with an intake of 150 MBBS students with affiliation to Dr.MGR Medical University.

The first batch of MBBS degree course began with Dr. R V Ramani, member MCI Board of Governors, inaugurating the college, with 21 departments.

The KMCH Group Chairman Dr Nalla G Palanisamy expressed hope that the college would produce competent healthcare professionals who would set new standards in healthcare delivery.

The College would focus on cutting edge research in the frontiers of medical science, he said.

Dr Ramani spoke about the three parameters that ensure best education for medical students: best infrastructure, faculty and management.

He advised the students to develop and master the art of communication. besides imbibing patience, perseverance, humility and simplicity.