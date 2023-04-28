New ‘One DBS’ brand campaign dials up the amplified benefits from DBS Bank India’s expanded scale

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – DBS Bank India unveiled its latest ‘One DBS’ brand campaign that captures the powerful, new benefits to customers from the expanded branch network across the country, with banking solutions for both individuals and businesses. The campaign launched with a fast-paced brand film that talks about the bank’s ability to up the ante with the combination of its enlarged physical presence and much-awarded digital expertise.

The campaign features creative visuals highlighting DBS Bank India’s pan-Asia and pan-India presence, reiterating its position as the bank of choice when it comes to Asian connectivity. While perhaps not yet everything, everywhere all at once, the expanded scale will certainly help DBS offer much more to customers. The bank’s strong digital capabilities already enable it to deliver innovative, seamless solutions that meet the unique needs of both enterprises and retail consumers. In addition to the expanded scale, the brand film builds on its purpose i.e. what DBS wants to stand for – its commitment to responsible banking and expertise in sustainable finance.

The brand film will be promoted via a 360-degree campaign, including TV, Outdoor and digital media. Leo Burnett was the agency leading the film production and conceptualization of the campaign. “DBS is a very different kind of bank that stands out in its approach to reimagining banking. Our film does a great job of illustrating the benefits from the bank’s impressive scale as ‘One DBS’. From an expanded presence in over 500 branches to being recognized as Asia’s safest bank for 14 years in a row, to being a trusted partner for small and big businesses; it’s truly a story of a bank that has a whole lot to offer, that lets you live more. A story told the DBS way.” Mayuresh Dubhashi, Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett.

The TVC will run on forty-one channels, across genres like News, Movies, and GEC entertainment, and in 7 different languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi