Coimbatore : A E Joseph was on Saturday elected President of United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) for the year 2018-19.

Similarly, A R Nagappan as elected as vice-president of the association at its 125th Annual general Meeting held at Coonoor in Nilgiris District, an UPASI release said.

UPASI is the apex body of planters of tea, coffee, rubber, pepper and cardamom in the Southern States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.