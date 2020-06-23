New rules in Nilgiris for building plans

Covai Post Network

www.nilgirisbuildingpermission.org

This website can,with effect from July 1 2020 ,be used to apply for putting up buildings,under both,residential and commercial categories in the Nilgiris district.

Stating this here on Tuesday,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that for proposals upto 1500 Sq.feet three copies of the application,online acknowledgement and other documents stipulated by the site should be taken. For residential plans above 1500 Sq.feet and commercial buildings five copies should be taken.

In municipalities the plans should be submitted in person to the development section of the Collectorate and in village and town panchayats they should be handed over in person to the respective Assistant Directors.

She appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to the administration.