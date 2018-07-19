Newly wed woman assaults husband in public in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A young bride today hit her husband in full public view near a temple here for marrying her hiding the fact that he had already married and had a child.The couple from Kinathukadavu had come to Saibaba temple this morning and the woman suddenly picked up quarrel after noticing the name of another woman tattooed on his hand, police said.

In filmy style, she started hitting the husband, who she married just five days after falling in love, on the head and shoulder and kicking him after holding him by the shirt collar.

On information, police rushed to the spot and advised the woman to approach a nearby police station.Some persons took videos and posted them in social media.