19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- A K Antony, Congress calls chargesheet ‘witchhunt’
- Encounter rages on in Handwara, J&K; Gunfight breaks out in the Batpora area. Terrorists believed to be holed up
- AAP issues whip, asks its MPs to vote in favour of no confidence motion in the Parliament
- Students of Banaras Hindu University hold unique protest after Congress raised the question of accountability
- RBI to issue new 100 rupee note in lavender colour
- DMK Working President MK Stalin urges opposition parties to unite on the ‘no-trust’ vote
- Shiv Sena to abstain from the trust vote in the ‘no-confidence’ motion
- YSR Congress protests at Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
- Rahul Gandhi politicises mob lynchings, warns of ‘sinister design’ before 2019 General Elections
- 7 naxals, including 3 women, killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh
Newly wed woman assaults husband in public in Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
July 19, 2018
Coimbatore : A young bride today hit her husband in full public view near a temple here for marrying her hiding the fact that he had already married and had a child.The couple from Kinathukadavu had come to Saibaba temple this morning and the woman suddenly picked up quarrel after noticing the name of another woman tattooed on his hand, police said.
In filmy style, she started hitting the husband, who she married just five days after falling in love, on the head and shoulder and kicking him after holding him by the shirt collar.
On information, police rushed to the spot and advised the woman to approach a nearby police station.Some persons took videos and posted them in social media.