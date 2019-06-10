NGO to plant 2L saplings across Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Chandran’s Yuva Foundation, a city NGO, has plans to plant 2 lakh saplings across the city by this year as part its initiative of ‘grow green’.

The foundation had already involved itself in various activities like cleaning Ukkadam bus stand, painting walls, skill development programme for women prisoners and as part of World Environment Day celebrations, the organisation proposed to plant 2 lakh saplings this year, CEO of the foundation S Shasikala told reporters on Monday.

This initiative “Kasthuri Vanam” was to improve the green cover of the city. The NGO was developing a tree sapling nursery on the prison campus and expanding its vision on the go green concept, she said at the programme after planting a sapling on the banks of the Noyyal river in Vellalore, with the support of SSVM World School.

The foundation was ready to join hands with any organisation to plant trees if proper space and facilities for maintenance existed, she said.

District Collector, K Rajamani,, Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar and SSVM Founder and Managing Trustee Manimekalai Mohan were present a the occasion.