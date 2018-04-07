NIA files chargesheet in Sasi Kumar murder case

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in the case pertaining to murder of Coimbatore Hindu Munnani spokesperson C Sasi Kumar on September 23, 2016.

The chargesheet filed before the Special Court, Chennai, named Sadham Hussain of Sai Baba Colony and Subair of Ukkadam as main accused. The charges were filed under various Sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.

Sasi Kumar was hacked to death at SM Palayam on September 23, 2016. The case was initially investigated by Thudiyalur police and transferred to Special Investigation Division of Coimbatore CB CID on October 12, 2016.

NIA took up investigation from it on February 22, 2018 and conducted searches in the houses of the accused on March 18. The team recovered incriminating material, including mobile phones, compact disks and PFI related stuff.

The NIA also unearthed the fact that Sadham and Subair were active members of PFI who along with other members conspired and executed the murder.

This was done to strike terror among non-Muslims, according to the Hindu Munnani. Investigation against other accused, Abuthagir, Mohammed Mubarak and their associates, was on.