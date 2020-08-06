Nilgiris covid count up by 22 on Thursday

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Another 22 cases added on Thursday,has taken the total number of Covid-19 infections,in the Nilgiris to 919.

While 756 have returned home,after being cured,the number of dead has gone up to three,with the death of a person residing at Thudialur in Coimbatore .Since his Aadhar card bore a Nilgiri address,he has been added in the list of the district,according to a press note issued here on Thursday by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

Of those in the list of infected today,eight are from Kuruthukuli.

They were secondary contacts of an infected person who had come from Madurai.