Nilgiris gears up for North East Monsoon

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: With the North East Monsoon just a few weeks away,the Nilgiris district administration has set in motion precautionary measures.

In a statement, the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that the people have been asked to bring to the notice of the

administration the presence of buildings in a dangerous condition, trees which were posing a threat or overhead high tension lines which were sagging dangerously. The public can contact the Control Room at the Collectorate on toll free number 1077.

They can also contact the following numbers.

RDO Ooty-0423 2445577,RDO Coonoor -0423 2206002,RDO Gudalur:04262 261295, Tahsildar Ooty:

0423 2442433,Tahsildar Coonoor:0423 2206102,Tahsildar Kotagiri:04266 271718,Tahsildar Kundah: 0423 2508123,Tahsildar Gudalur:04262 261252,Tahsildar Pandhalur:04262 220734.