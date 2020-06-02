Nine Covid-19 cases in Salem, two in Erode

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nine Covid-19 positive cases were reported today in Salem and two in Erode in the region.

While three cases were in Salem corporation limits, the remaining nine were imported, either by flights, trains or road. Of the 206 cases reported in Salem so far, 54 patients were discharged and 152 undergoing treatment.

In Erode, both the cases were in the city limits and of the 74 cases, 70 were discharged, with one death, three are undergoing treatment, official sources said.

No fresh cases were reported in Coimbatore (151–144 discharged five active-one death), Tirupur 114 and Nilgiris 14