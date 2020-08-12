  • Download mobile app
12 Aug 2020, Edition - 1856, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Nine deaths, 294 fresh cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 12, 2020

Coimbatore : The district today reported 294 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and nine deaths, taking the total to 7,592 affected and 149 deaths, so far.

Of the total affected, 1,813 are under treatment at various hospitals and home treatment, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode 49 fresh cases were reported, taking the tally to 1,164 of which 419 are under treatment, with 19 deaths (two today).

With 217 fresh cases, the total went to 5,170 in Salem, which recorded 61 deaths so far (3 today), even as 1,404 are undergoing treatment.

Tirupur reported 80 fresh cases taking the total to 1,315, of which 435 are under treatment, with 34 deaths so far (7 today), it said.

