Nine policemen test positive, station closed in Nilgiris district

Ooty : With nine police personnel testing

Covid-19 positive, Kolaikomba station, about 40 Kms from here were closed Thursday.

With increase in positive cases in and around Coonoor in the Nilgiris district for the last couple of days, a few police personnel from the Station were deployed for duty there.

As a result, nine policemen including a sub-inspector had symptoms of infection, they were admitted to the Government Hospital here.

In view of this, Kolakombai station was closed and health department officials have stared monitoring police quarters, health department sources said.