12 Dec 2019, Edition - 1612, Thursday
NMR Special Train Services to meet the demand of tourists

Covai Post Network

December 12, 2019

Coimbatore, Dec 12 : In order to clear extra rush and also to meet the demand of tourists special trains will run in Nilgiri Mountain Railway section from January till March end.

Train No 06171 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam special train will leave Mettupalayam at 09.10 hrs and reach Udagamandalam at 2.25 PM on every Saturday from January 4, 11,18,25, February 1, 8,15 ,22 and,29 and March 7,14, 21 and 28, totally 13 services.

Train No 06172 Udagamandalam – Mettupalayam special train will leave Udagamandalam at 11.25 AM on Sundays and reach Mettupalayam at 4.20 PM on 5, 12,19 and,26 January, 2, 9,16 and ,23 February and March 1, 8,15 ,22 and 29 (13 services).

The advance reservations for NMR specials will open from at 08.00 hrs December 13.

