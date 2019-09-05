No confusion in appointing TN BJP President

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : There was no confusion in appointing the Party President to Tamil Nadu, BJP National Secretary , H Raja said Thursday.

As such there was no confusion in this regard and the National leadership will decide on the post, which will be accepted by the party workers, Raja told reporters here.

The media has given a big list of 15 persons as the probables and it was painful that his name was figured in it, Raja said.



The post is vacant as the incumbent President, Tamilisai Sounderrajan was appointed as Telangana Governor.

On the economic slow down, he said that Congress was indulged in such a malicious campaign, to hide its leaders’ corruption changes.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra will have to face a similar situation as being faced by P Chidambaram, he claimed.



Without elaborating, Raja said that by-elections will soon be held to four Lok Sabha constituencies of Sivaganga, Tuticorin, Central Chennai and Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu.