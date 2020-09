Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: All fair price shops in the Nilgiris will henceforth not function on Fridays.

Stating this in a press note issued here on Thursday,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that,the outlets will instead be

open on Sundays like earlier. This follows the decision of the government to lift the weekly total lockdown on Sundays.