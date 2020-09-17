No poisoning, Srilankan don died of heart attack, examination reports reveal

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The death of Sri Lankan underworld don, Angoda Lokka was due to heart attack and there was no trace of poisoning, as was assumed, the findings of chemical examinations and postmortem, have revealed.

Lokka died here on July 3 in a private hospital, following chest pain and the body after postmortem was shifted to Madurai and cremated the next day.

Suspecting foul play, three persons were arrested on the basis of getting the deceased an Aadhar card in the name of Pradeep Singh.

After taking over the case, CBCID concentrated on two aspects whether the dead was really the gangster and another forging of documents to get the Aadhar card to Lokka by the trio–Aman Thanji, Sivakamisundari and Dyaneshwaran.

The examination reports, including of hystopathology, received from Chennai, revealed that there was no no finding of poisoning or unnatural death and the death was natural one and due to heart attack, CBCID sources said.

With curtains down on poisoning theory, the investigating agency will now focus on the next case of forging documents to get Aadhar card and harbouring the most wanted offender, the sources said.