18 Sep 2020, Edition - 1893, Friday
No power in Gudalur on Monday

Covai Post Network

September 18, 2020

Udhagamandalam: Mr.K.Sekar Superintending Engineer (In-charge),Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle (NEDC) has in a press note issued here on Friday stated that the sub-stations at Cherambadi,Uppatti, Gudalur and Adhigaratty will remain shut for maintenance on Monday (September 21) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Consequently there will no power supply at the following places during the shutdown.

Uppatti sub-station:

Uppatti,Ponnani, Devala,Yellamala, Nadugani, Kundalady,Pandhalur,Athikunna, Kolappali, Rockwood, Ayyankolli,Woodbriar and No.3 division.

Cherambadi sub station:

Cherambadi town,Kannanbyle, Naikenshola, Kayyuni, Erumadu ,Thaloor, Pannonchira, Kakkundi, Cholady.

Gudalur sub station:

1st mile,2nd mile, Gandhinagar, Mudumalai, Athipally, Thorapalli,Gudalur, Nandhatty, Soondy, Marappaalam Sembala, O’Valley, Padanthorai, Shreemadurai, Manvayal, Theppakaadu, Paatavayal,Nellakota, Karkudi and Devarshola.

Adhigaratty sub station:

Adhigaratty,Balacola, Devarshola, Kaathaadimattam, Nunthala,
Thambatty, Manihatty, Nonsuch, Harugutchi, Hulical, Melur,Manjacombai, Selas,Kilinchaada,
Bharathinagar, Thoothurmattam, Karumpaalam,
Kollacombai,Glendale and Bengorm.

