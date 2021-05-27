  • Download mobile app
27 May 2021, Edition - 2144, Thursday
Coimbatore

No power in suburbs of Ooty on Friday

Covai Post Network

May 27, 2021

Udhagamandalam: Mr.Vasunair Premkumar,
Superintending Engineer,Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle (NEDC) has in a press note issued here today stated that the sub-station in Ooty will remain shut for maintenance on Friday (May 28) between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Consequently there will no power supply at the following places during the shutdown.

Lovedale,Manjanakorai,Anbu Anna Colony,
Kappathoriai,Porthi,Red Hills, Kerhada, Kolimalai, Fernhill,Welbeck, Nanjanad, Bembatty, Emerald Valley,R.K.Puram, Shanthoor, Ketty Palada, Dunmere,Barhanni,M.Palada, PorthiHaada , Indiranagar,Ketty and Katteri.

