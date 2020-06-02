  • Download mobile app
02 Jun 2020, Edition - 1785, Tuesday
NTC mill employees to appeal seeking full wages during lock down period

Covai Post Network

June 2, 2020

Coimbatore : Even as the workers of Government-owned NTC mills agreed to accept half of the salary during the lock down period,
they have decided to appeal against the management seeking full salary, since the lock down was the decision of the Government.

With about 6,000 workers in Seven NTC mills, the management has decided to pay full salary till May 17 and half wages from May 18, which was opposed by the workers unions and employees.

In view of this, a tripartite meeting was held, in which the District Collector, K Rajamani, representatives of Management and Union leaders and CPIM MP, P R Natarajan participated.

At the end of the meeting, the employees agreed to accept the half wages from May 18, with a rider that since the lock down was announced by the Government, they may go for appeal to the management or take legal course to get full payment, Natarajan said.

Leaders of AITUC,  ATP, HMS, INTUC, CITU, MLF and DGM (HRD) Rajendrakumar, participated in the meeting held at the Collectorate.

Later Natarajan also demanded that full salaries be paid to the hotel employees for the last two months and sought the intervention of the administration in this regard.

Natarajan also wanted the health department to carry out more Coronavirus tests in the district. 

