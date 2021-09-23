Nutrition Awareness Program at Adiyogi

Covai Post Network

A nutrition awareness program was held today (Sep. 23) in front of the Adiyogi in Coimbatore on behalf of the Integrated Child Development Program ahead of the National Nutrition Month.

The event briefed the public on the steps to be followed by pregnant women, nursing mothers, adolescent girls and infants to ensure good nutrition.

The specialities of small grains and their importance were explained through dances such as Silambattam and Tribal Dance which were easily understood by the people.

In particular, advice was given on aspects such as the inclusion of iron-rich foods like moringa leaf, spinach, dates, palm fruit in the diet to prevent anaemia and to design our diet in such a way that all the nutrients are available to the body in a balanced manner.

In addition, hygiene practices such as hand washing, which are to be followed for the development of the baby’s health up to 1,000 days from birth, were also discussed.

The event was conducted with Mrs. Jothi’s (Child Development Project Officer, Thondamuthur) guidance. Awareness was created by the local Anganwadi staff, regional coordinators and supervisors.