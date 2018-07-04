Octogenarian dies in road mishap at PN Pudur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: An 81-year-old man R Subbaiah died when he was hit by a speeding car while crossing the road at PN Pudur in the city on Tuesday. A cyclist was also hit by the car.

Subbaiah, running a medical shop, was crossing the road near Plague Mariamman temple when a car hit Subbaiah who died instantaneously, and later a cyclist Subramani (50) of Puliyakulam who has been admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

Police said the car driver had lost control of the vehicle which led to the mishap. A case was registered against the driver who fled the scene immediately.