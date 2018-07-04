04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
- JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
- 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
- Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
- Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
- Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
- Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
- Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
- The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
Octogenarian dies in road mishap at PN Pudur
Coimbatore: An 81-year-old man R Subbaiah died when he was hit by a speeding car while crossing the road at PN Pudur in the city on Tuesday. A cyclist was also hit by the car.
Subbaiah, running a medical shop, was crossing the road near Plague Mariamman temple when a car hit Subbaiah who died instantaneously, and later a cyclist Subramani (50) of Puliyakulam who has been admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.
Police said the car driver had lost control of the vehicle which led to the mishap. A case was registered against the driver who fled the scene immediately.