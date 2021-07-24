On Guru Purnima, Sadhguru launches Project Samskriti

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore: In his online Guru Purnima address that was broadcast in 14 languages worldwide, Sadhguru called for a more aesthetic and inclusive model of human development that goes beyond academics to explore the full depth and dimension of human potential. He said the world needs human beings who will invest in endeavours that go beyond the basic survival process. To facilitate a culture that nurtures the aesthetic and subtler aspects of life, he announced the launch of Project Samskriti that will offer Indian classical music, dance and martial arts by alumni of Isha Samskriti, a school dedicated to the classical arts. Project Samskriti will be anchored by young people who have dedicated at least 15 years of their life to the full-time practice of these arts, not as a hobby but as a doorway to experience the higher dimensions of life.

Project Samskriti is an invitation to the world to access a doorway to the Divine through music, dance and martial arts based on Yoga. Transmitted in their pure and undiluted forms, these arts allow human beings to enhance their attention and perception leading to a more profound and enriching experience of life while also offering peak physical, mental and emotional wellness.

Sadhguru said that there are two ways in which a human being can transcend physical limitations and experience higher possibilities: by perceiving or by receiving. He said enhancing one’s perception is the aim of all spiritual processes and requires a certain amount of striving. For those unable or unwilling to strive, he said the alternative is to become open and receptive to higher dimensions.

Project Samskriti will be delivered online. Anyone above the age of 7 can enrol to learn ancient chants, classical music, dance and Kalari which is the genesis of martial arts. Details about the structure and format of Project Samskriti are available on the Project Samskriti website.

In the Indian culture, the practice of classical art forms has always been anchored in spirituality. The arts are rooted in devotion and are often practiced as an offering rather than as entertainment. They date back several millennia and have been evolved to bring peak wellbeing and balance to the human body, mind, emotions and energies.

For the second year running, Isha’s Guru Purunima celebrations were live streamed to an online audience. The Satsang with Sadhguru began at 7 p.m. IST. It included performances by students of Isha Samskriti and guided meditation by Sadhguru.

Guru Purnima is celebrated on the first full moon after the summer solstice. It is the most significant festival on the Indian spiritual calendar because it is the day that Adiyogi, the First Yogi, chose to transmit his teachings and became the Adiguru or the First Guru.