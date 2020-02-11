  • Download mobile app
11 Feb 2020
Coimbatore

One arrested for killing crocodile in Bhavani river for meat, hunt on for his accomplice 

Covai Post Network

February 11, 2020

Coimbatore : The forest department officials Tuesday arrested a person for killing a crocodile and cooking its meat, in a village in the district.

Based on information, the officials rushed to Periyur village coming under Sirumugai range and noticed two persons were preparing to cook the crocodile’s meat, police said.

While the official arrest one 50-year old Rajan, his accomplice Mariappan (60) managed to escape Bith hail from Sirumugai, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the crocodile was trapped in their net while fishing in Bhavani river. 

Search is on for Mariappan, as both were booked under Wildlife (Protection) Actm 1972, police said. .

