One cannot be blamed if raids are being held in relative’s house: CM

COIMBATORE: Joining issue with DMK Working President M.K. Stalin why he was keeping silent over the raids on his relative’s house, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said that he has relatives all over the State and some are involved in contract business.

“A person cannot be held responsible if raids are held at the houses of the relatives,” Palaniswami told reporters at the airport here.

To prove his point, he said that a distant relative of his son was awarded eight tenders during the DMK regime and continued to implement projects, whose house was also a target of raid.

“The raids were held on those who had failed to pay taxes properly or indulged in evasion, ” he said.

“When the State Revenue Department is carrying out raids on the evaders, why not the departments under the Central Government,” he asked.

There was no irregularities in the tender awarded by the State Government and every thing was under legal framework, he said, adding that tenders were awarded after increasing 15 per cent over and above quoted prices during DMK period.

On the reported egg scam, Palaniswami said that it was ridiculous to accuse Rs.5,000 crore scams in the procurement, as the Government has procured eggs worth Rs. 2,031 crore in the last five years and price of eggs was decided by NECC.

Stating that tender in the egg procurement was introduced the DMK, he said that AIADMK Government has streamlined it, which was also upheld by High Court.

The campaign by opposition parties against the Government was politically motivated, with a vendetta, as it was functioning well and appreciated by the people, he said adding that they were raising various issues like Sterlite and Salem-Chennai 8 line project to see the fall of the Government.

On the issue of Deputy Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam’s asset case, he said the matter was in the court and was not right to comment on that.

“No one can effect any split in the party, as being attempted by a few,” he said replying to a question on organisational elections.

He said that nearly 85 per cent of the land was acquire for the 8 line project. Water from Mettur dam will be released by 10 a.m. Thursday, he said.

Taking a dig at Stalin, Palaniswami said that the State received copious rains after he left for London and were stopped immediately after his return.

During his absence all the ponds, rivers and dams were full, as Tamil Nadu was blessed by rain god, Palaniswami said.

On the rape of a minor girl by 17 persons in Chennai, he said that the FIR has already been filed and hope that the Court will give strong punishment to the guilty.