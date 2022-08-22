  • Download mobile app
23 Aug 2022
Coimbatore

“One-Day IAS Civil Service Awareness Training Programme” on 22nd August, 2022

Covai Post Network

August 22, 2022

The Centre for Career Counseling and Competitive Examination, Karpagam Academy of Higher Education Coimbatore jointly organized with SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY, Chennai one-Day IAS Civil Service Awareness Training programme for our fresher’s on 22nd August, 2022. Mr. A. Ramesh Aditya, Head-Strategy, Shankar IAS Academy was invited to address the Civil Service exam aspirants. The Chief Guest oriented the students on the scheme of Civil Service exam, choice of subject for the exam, the method of preparation Why, What & How and the various opportunities related to Civil Service exam. About 500 students actively participated in the awareness programme. Dr.P.Tamilarasi, Dean-Students affair, Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, welcomed the gathering and Dr.E.Sivasenthil, Co-ordinator proposed the vote of thanks. The session successfully came to an end with National Anthem.

