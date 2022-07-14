“One-day IAS Exam Orientation Training Programme” held

Covai Post Network





The Centre for Career Counseling and Competitive Examination, Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in collaboration with Dheeran IAS Academy jointly organized a one-day IAS Exam Orientation Training Programme titled “Gate way to success in Civil Service Examination”.

Mr.R.Sakthi Parthiban, Director, Dheeran IAS Academy was the chief guest for the programme. The Chief Guest motivated the students on the scheme of IAS exam,choice of subject for the exam, the method of preparation and various opportunities available. Totally 156 students actively participated in this training programme.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr. B.Venkatachalapathy, inaugurated and delivered the presidential address. The programme was fecilitated by Dr. A. Amutha, Dean Faculty of Engineering.

The session was handled by Mr. Giridhari Nagarajan, Faculty, Dheeran IAS Academy.