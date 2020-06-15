One dead, three new cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 28-year old youth died with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 died at the ESI Hospital late Sunday night, thus becoming the first victim from the city.

The youth was working as manager in a transport agency in R G Pudur and was suffering from cold and fever and also breathing problem and admitted to a private hospital in Chinniyampalam.

Since there was no improvement, he was shifted to the Government Hospital Saturday night.

After carrying out tests, results showed that he was Covid-19 positive and was immediately shifted to ESI Hospital by ambulance. However, without responding to treatment, he died late Sunday night, becoming the first Covid-19 victim while in treatment in the city.

A Coimbatore man, suffering from Cancer had died some day ago due to Covid-19 in Chennai.

With the death of youth, the private hospital was closed and all the doctors and nurses and staff were quarantined. Those in the neighbourhood in the houses, where the youth lived also isolated for 14 days.

Similarly, swab tests of nearly 100 persons in contact with the deceased, and relatives, were taken.

On youth being infected, health department sources said that many lorries and goods vehicles used to fill fuel at the place where the deceased was working, Besides the youth said to have gone to Erode and stayed for one day, they said.

There is all the possibility that the deceased might have infected the virus from the drivers or contracted from Erode, they said.

Meanwhile, the medical bulletin said that the total active cases tills date rose to 180, with three more indigenous cases reported in the city.

OF the 180 cases, 149 were discharged and 29 undergoing treatment with two deaths, it said.